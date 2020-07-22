Indiana attorney general claims governor lacks authority to issue mask mandate

Hill said if the governor believes it’s necessary for Indiana to enact a mask mandate, Holcomb should call a special session of the Republican-controlled General Assembly, so the representatives of the people of the state of Indiana have a say in how their personal behavior is regulated.

Under the Indiana Constitution, only the governor can reconvene the Legislature after lawmakers have adjourned for the year.

“We are in the midst of what will be looked back on as perhaps the most significant event of the century, and our General Assembly is left on the sidelines while major policy prescriptions are left to one individual and branch of government,” Hill said. “To promote transparency and out of respect for the rule of law and separation of powers, especially now that we have passed the early stages of the epidemic, the governor should have the support of the General Assembly.”

Hill further notes in his letter to state Sens. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo; Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse; Mark Messmer, R-Jasper; Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville; and state Rep. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, that individual rights secured by the Constitution do not disappear during a public health crisis.