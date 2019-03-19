INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. may face professional discipline that could result in his no longer being eligible to hold his office.
The Indiana Supreme Court's Disciplinary Commission, which regulates the professional behavior of all Hoosier attorneys, filed a complaint Tuesday declaring that Hill's alleged misconduct in the early morning hours of March 15, 2018, warrants punishment by the state's highest court.
He avoided criminal charges last year in connection with his alleged groping of four women at a capital city bar.
According to the complaint, Hill committed one count of sexual battery, a level 6 felony, and up to five counts of misdemeanor battery when he touched, without their consent, the backs and/or buttocks of state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and three female General Assembly employees at a party following the conclusion of the 2018 legislative session.
In October, a special prosecutor declined to file either felony or misdemeanor charges in connection with Hill's alleged behavior, because the prosecutor doubted the evidence gathered by the state's inspector general would result in a criminal conviction, which requires "proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
The proof required in attorney discipline cases is the slightly lower standard of "clear and convincing evidence," which the seven-member commission, including Region attorneys Tony Walker, of Gary, and Trent McCain, of Merrillville, believe has been met.
The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.
Hill previously has denied engaging in any misconduct at the legislative party.
The commission said in its complaint that Hill's alleged criminal acts adversely reflect on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer, in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys At Law.
In addition, according to the commission, Hill engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, and violated his attorney's oath to "abstain from offensive personality" by touching and making offensive comments toward the women.
The complaint also points out that as the state's chief legal officer, Hill "holds a position of extreme public trust" and, correspondingly, "a heightened duty of ethical conduct" that Hill failed to live up to.
"The respondent's (Hill's) ethical violations and offensive conduct reflect poorly on the legal profession and does incalculable harm to the public perception of the attorney general's office and all the state agencies it represents," the commission said.
Hill's actions are further aggravated by his pattern of misconduct toward multiple women; his public suggestions that the women should not be believed; Hill's lack of remorse; the fact that three of the women were in their 20s, had just begun careers in state government and were subject to sexual misconduct by a powerful state official; and that Hill "acted with the selfish motive to arouse his sexual desires," according to the commission.
The commission does not suggest in its complaint what punishment the five justices of the Indiana Supreme Court should impose on Hill.
The court's possible sanctions include a private or public reprimand, the temporary suspension of Hill's law license or permanent disbarment from the practice of law in Indiana, which would mean Hill no longer is eligible to serve as attorney general.
Hill has 30 days to respond to the allegations in the disciplinary commission complaint.
If he disputes the claims, a hearing officer will be appointed to evaluate the evidence and report on the case to the Supreme Court, which makes the final decision on any professional discipline.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly has declined to take any steps toward impeaching the Republican attorney general, even though the GOP House and Senate leaders, along with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, all have called for Hill to resign.