Indiana attorney general likely to remain in office despite law license suspension
Being prohibited from practicing law in Indiana apparently is no impediment to continuing to hold office as the state's attorney general.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday declined to say whether its 30-day suspension of Republican Curtis Hill's law license created a vacancy in the office of attorney general that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is obligated to fill.

In a 5-0 ruling, the state's high court said Holcomb's attempt to secure, in effect, an advisory opinion in the context of intervening in an attorney discipline manner was "inappropriate," since the issue was not litigated and is extraneous to the disciplinary case against Hill.

As a result, it's still unclear whether the Indiana statute mandating the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law" creates a vacancy when the attorney general temporarily is barred "from the practice of law."

Holcomb could choose to find out by asserting the attorney general's office is vacant due to Hill's suspension and appointing a new attorney general to finish the eight months remaining in Hill's term.

In that case, Hill either would have to accept the loss of his office or challenge the appointment of his successor in court.

However, in a statement issued following the Supreme Court ruling, Holcomb said he intends to do nothing more in regard to Hill remaining in office.

"With the Supreme Court's decision to suspend the attorney general for 30 days, my judicial inquiry was to, one, determine if that suspension created a vacancy and, two, if so, what was my constitutional and statutory responsibility to fill that vacancy," Holcomb sad.

"With those two questions left unanswered, there is no further action on my part."

Hill's law license was suspended after the Supreme Court unanimously determined Hill committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar on March 15, 2018.

The attorney general last week said his chief deputy, Aaron Negangard, will carry out Hill's official duties until Hill's law license automatically is reinstated June 17.

