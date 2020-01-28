Indiana attorney general may get to hijack local criminal prosecution decisions

A county prosecutor who refuses to bring charges for certain crimes as a matter of policy soon could see his or her office hijacked by the Indiana attorney general, under legislation approved 6-3 Tuesday by a Senate committee.

Senate Bill 436 authorizes the attorney general himself, or a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general, to file charges and go to court to prosecute any criminal law that the local, elected prosecutor is declining to enforce.

The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Young, R-Speedway, chairman of the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law, comes on the heels of an Oct. 1, 2019, decision by the Marion County prosecutor to no longer file charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Indianapolis.

Young insisted, however, that announcement had nothing to do with his idea of allowing the attorney general to bring charges when a local prosecutor implements a blanket policy against enforcing certain state statutes.

Under the plan, which is supported by Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., the attorney general would have to provide notice to the local prosecutor, local judges and the chief justice of Indiana before stepping in.