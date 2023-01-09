Indiana auditor, treasurer, secretary of state sworn in at Statehouse ceremony

The three Republican state officials elected by Hoosiers on Nov. 8 are on the job.

A swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Statehouse marked the beginning of the four-year terms for State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales.

All three technically have been at their posts since Jan. 1. But the inauguration enabled each of them to take their oath of office from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

"I am honored by the responsibility and trust our Hoosiers have placed in me to serve another term, and blessed to have the opportunity to continue making Indiana a more transparent, accessible and accountable state government," Klutz said.

Klutz is beginning her second elected term as state auditor. The certified public accountant initially was appointed the state's chief financial officer in 2017 after then-Auditor Suzanne Crouch, who led the inauguration ceremony, became lieutenant governor.

The auditor said she expects in her new term to continue accounting for all state funds; paying all state expenses; administering payroll for more than 30,000 state employees; overseeing and disbursing county, city, town and school tax distributions; and administering Indiana’s Hoosier START deferred compensation plan.

Klutz also may be the last state auditor. A provision in Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's budget proposal would rename her position as state comptroller to better reflect her actual duties and distinguish her office from the State Board of Accounts, which conducts regular financial audits of state and local government agencies.

"Our state, like many others in our great nation, has seen our fair share of economic challenges. But unlike many, Indiana continues to thrive, and I am grateful to be part of a fiscally conservative leadership team who guide our state to progress year after year," Klutz said.

Elliott said his goals as state treasurer include promoting economic development and broadband internet access, boosting state investment returns to get more money for infrastructure projects, defending Indiana against cyber attacks, reducing red tape through increased government transparency and pulling state investments from "woke" companies that prioritize on environmental, social or governance concerns.

Morales likewise has a long list of potential changes he'd like to implement as secretary of state, primarily focused on election security.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer was among the first to congratulate the three GOP officeholders.

"Last November, Hoosiers overwhelmingly sent Republicans back to the Statehouse and our statewide offices to continue delivering not just great policy, but great government service, and I’m excited to see what’s to come over the next four years," Hupfer said.

The three other statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — next will be on the ballot at the 2024 general election.

