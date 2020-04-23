Indiana Black Expo cancels annual Summer Celebration due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A centerpiece of the summer calendar for many black Hoosiers has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Indiana Black Expo announced Thursday its annual Summer Celebration, usually held in July in Indianapolis, will not occur due to the potential health risks to the participants.

"Despite the encouraging forecasts, we find ourselves no closer to a vaccine, we continue to be challenged by insufficient testing nationwide, and there are still many unknowns about the virus," the organization said in a statement.

"Even more alarming is the impact of COVID-19 within the African American population nationwide. We are suffering disproportionately."

Indiana Black Expo also is canceling the Circle City Classic football game between two historically black colleges and universities that's typically held in the state's capital city in September.

At the same time, the organization still plans to offer its various education, business, career opportunities and youth leadership programs later this year using an online platform.

