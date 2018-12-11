INDIANAPOLIS — There's no shortage of events and celebrations this month in Northwest Indiana and across the state.
But Tuesday saw the highest Hoosierist holiday of them all: Statehood Day.
Exactly 202 years ago, on Dec. 11, 1816, Indiana joined the union as the 19th state when President James Madison signed a congressional resolution admitting Indiana "on an equal footing with the original states, in all respects whatever."
As is tradition, state leaders and hundreds of fourth-grade students gathered under a massive Indiana flag in the Statehouse's south atrium and sang "Happy Birthday" to Indiana.
The schoolchildren also explored displays and exhibits to learn about Indiana's three branches of government; its many symbols, including Say's firefly, the new state insect; and got to see the original 1816 and 1851 constitutions as they were installed in the rotunda for public viewing during the upcoming legislative session.
"This has always been my favorite celebration in this stretch of our year," proclaimed Gov. Eric Holcomb, a state and national history buff, as he encouraged the students to "make your own history."
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as child, did her part to start the students traveling in the right direction on that journey.
After Rush explained how courtroom participants must swear to tell the truth, she had the students likewise all promise, with their right arms raised, to "graduate from high school and never do drugs."
For the second consecutive year, a student from Van Rensselaer Intermediate School in Jasper County won the Statehood Day essay contest, and the opportunity to read her essay at the ceremony.
In a quiet voice, Mylee Sinn said she was proud of Indiana for everything that makes it "a special place to live," including her friendly hometown, the Indiana Dunes, its Abraham Lincoln legacy and how Hoosier farms feed the world.
Sinn then was presented a certificate and state flag from the governor, a medal from the chief justice and a $250 college scholarship from Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate.
The annual ceremony concluded with a Plainfield High School choir singing a song that now is half as old as the state itself, "Back Home Again in Indiana."