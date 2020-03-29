Indiana census participation running ahead of national rate

Every household in Northwest Indiana by now should have received a letter in the mail with instructions on how to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, either using the online questionnaire or filling out and returning a paper form.

In fact, households that last week had yet to comply with the obligation to respond to the census, likely received a reminder letter encouraging them to submit their information as soon as possible.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, continued noncompliance will result in a final mailed reminder notice, after which an enumerator will visit every nonresponsive household to complete the once-a-decade count of the nation's population required by the U.S. Constitution.

The goal of the 2020 Census is to tally the residents of the United States as of April 1, which has been designated "Census Day."

The new national, state and local population totals then will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and set how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next 10 years.