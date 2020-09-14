Indiana chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of Indiana's judicial branch of government is working from home as she recovers from a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Indiana Supreme Court announced Monday that Chief Justice Loretta Rush tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
She is the highest-ranking state government official known to be infected with the virus that's been contracted by 106,540 Indiana residents since March, and killed 3,215 Hoosiers.
Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, got tested for the virus after a family member tested positive, according to the state's high court.
Since receiving her positive test result, the chief justice has been quarantining at home and continuing to work remotely.
She has not been to the Statehouse since Sept. 1.
According to the court, Rush notified the four other Supreme Court justices, court staff and other government officials of her positive COVID-19 test.
The court said Rush's public schedule will be adjusted as needed in the weeks ahead.
The Indiana Supreme Court and the clerk's office remain open, with ongoing measures to protect the health and well-being of court employees and the community.
Rush was appointed to the state's high court in 2012 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and retained on the bench for a 10-year term by Hoosier voters in 2014.
The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission also chose Rush in 2014 to serve a five-year term as the state's chief justice.
She last year was reappointed by the commission for a second five-year term as Indiana's judicial branch leader.
More information about how county and state courts are adjusting operations due to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at in.gov/judiciary/5575.htm.
WATCH NOW: 2012 Robing Ceremony for new Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.