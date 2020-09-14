Indiana chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The leader of Indiana's judicial branch of government is working from home as she recovers from a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Indiana Supreme Court announced Monday that Chief Justice Loretta Rush tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

She is the highest-ranking state government official known to be infected with the virus that's been contracted by 106,540 Indiana residents since March, and killed 3,215 Hoosiers.

Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, got tested for the virus after a family member tested positive, according to the state's high court.

Since receiving her positive test result, the chief justice has been quarantining at home and continuing to work remotely.

She has not been to the Statehouse since Sept. 1.

According to the court, Rush notified the four other Supreme Court justices, court staff and other government officials of her positive COVID-19 test.

The court said Rush's public schedule will be adjusted as needed in the weeks ahead.

The Indiana Supreme Court and the clerk's office remain open, with ongoing measures to protect the health and well-being of court employees and the community.