Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect ticked up in recent years, data from the Department of Child Services published in July show.
The 2017 DCS Child Fatality Report, the latest year for which complete statistics are available, shows 65 Hoosier children died directly as a result of abuse or neglect between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017, including six abused and three neglected Lake County children and two neglected children in Porter County.
That's a 10%-increase from the 59 child abuse and neglect deaths recorded during the state's 2016 budget year.
Indiana tallied 77 child abuse and neglect fatalities in 2015, 66 in 2014, 49 in 2013 and 34 in 2012, according to DCS.
Altogether, 314 child deaths that occurred during Indiana's 2017 budget year were investigated by local and state officials to determine whether suspicions of child abuse or neglect were valid.
The 41-page Child Fatality Report details the causes and circumstances of each of the 65 child deaths where abuse or neglect was substantiated.
It does not, however, specify the names or hometowns of the children.
"The Indiana Department of Child Services considers the loss of any child a tragedy and hopes the publication and study of data surrounding these incidents will spark conversation about the needs in Hoosier communities," the report states.
"Many child deaths are preventable, arising from poor judgment, lack of information/resources or limited support systems. We must come together to fill these gaps whenever possible."
According to the report, 29% of the 21 fatally abused Hoosier children were younger than 1 year old. Of the 44 child-neglect deaths, 41% never reached their first birthdays.
Most children dying from abuse suffered fatal head trauma. The largest share of children dying from neglect either drowned, were struck by a vehicle or killed in a crash involving an impaired caregiver or suffocated because of unsafe sleep practices.
The perpetrator in the majority of child abuse and neglect deaths was the child's biological parent or the parent's partner, the report said.
It found the top risk factors leading to a child's death from abuse or neglect were low income, substance abuse or a history of domestic violence.
DCS had prior contact with the families of 13 of the 65 children before their deaths.
The period covered by the report precedes Gov. Eric Holcomb's reorganization of DCS after its former director, Mary Beth Bonaventura, resigned Dec. 27, 2017, with a warning that Holcomb's DCS policies and spending priorities "all but ensure children will die."
Hoosiers should find out by the end of the year whether the prediction made by Bonaventura, a former Lake County juvenile court judge, was accurate, since a new state law mandates DCS publish its 2018 Child Fatality Report no later than Dec. 31, 2019.
Indiana law requires all Hoosiers to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to the state's child abuse hotline at 800-800-5556, or to local police.