Indiana city organizing class-action lawsuit against Minneapolis for extra police costs

A northern suburb of Indianapolis is organizing a class-action lawsuit against Minneapolis to try to recoup extra policing costs due to protests and riots in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, by a white police officer.

Mayor Jim Brainard, of Carmel, Indiana, said the city has retained legal counsel and is planning action to hold Minneapolis financially responsible for the widespread damages and expense Brainard said was caused by the negligence of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Communities across our nation are in turmoil, sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota," Brainard said. "I encourage other cities to join us in this lawsuit for recovery of our costs."

Brainard said Carmel quadrupled its on-duty police force Saturday after social media postings encouraged people to destroy areas of Carmel, an 84% white city of 101,000 people with a median household income of $116,867, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

City records show the only damage in Carmel this weekend was a few broken windows at a Kohl's store on the city's southwest side.

