Indiana close to opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 65 to 69

The Hoosier State may begin allowing individuals age 65 to 69 to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, possibly as soon as next week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said Indiana is prepared to expand general vaccine eligibility — currently limited to Hoosiers age 70 and older — but the state first needs additional vaccine doses from the federal government.

“We have over 200 sites in place, and we can scale up. The locations aren’t our limiting factor — it’s the inventory,” Holcomb said. “We need more, and we’ll put it to good use, and we’ll get out of this swiftly and safely.”

The Republican governor said Indiana learned Tuesday the federal government will be providing the state an additional 13,000 doses a week, bringing the weekly total of first doses coming to Indiana to at least 90,000 in each of the next three weeks.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the extra supply will enable the state to contact individuals age 70 and older whose first vaccine appointment is scheduled on March 1 or later and ask if they want to reschedule for an earlier date.