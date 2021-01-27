Indiana close to opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 65 to 69

The Hoosier State may begin allowing individuals age 65 to 69 to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, possibly as soon as next week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday said Indiana is prepared to expand general vaccine eligibility — currently limited to Hoosiers age 70 and older — but the state first needs additional vaccine doses from the federal government.
“We have over 200 sites in place, and we can scale up. The locations aren’t our limiting factor — it’s the inventory,” Holcomb said. “We need more, and we’ll put it to good use, and we’ll get out of this swiftly and safely.”
The Republican governor said Indiana learned Tuesday the federal government will be providing the state an additional 13,000 doses a week, bringing the weekly total of first doses coming to Indiana to at least 90,000 in each of the next three weeks.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the extra supply will enable the state to contact individuals age 70 and older whose first vaccine appointment is scheduled on March 1 or later and ask if they want to reschedule for an earlier date.
After that, Box said the state will assess whether there is sufficient ongoing supply to open vaccine appointments to the 350,000 Hoosiers in the 65 to 69 age group, followed by the 400,000 Indiana residents in the 60 to 64 age range.
Appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Box said the number of vaccine distribution sites also is set to increase in coming weeks beyond Indiana hospitals, health clinics and locations set up by local health departments. Meijer, Walmart and Kroger store pharmacies have begun distributing the vaccine.
The retailers must follow the state’s age-based distribution system. Though Meijer and Kroger are opting out of the state’s online vaccine appointment process and will be using their own scheduling system instead. All vaccine sites set their own hours and days of operation.
There is no charge to the patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine no matter where the shot is given.
Box urged Hoosiers to be patient and not try to jump the line. She explained the state’s distribution plan is focused on reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, of which Hoosiers age 60 and older account for 93% of the deaths and 64% of hospitalizations.
“Please remember that these vaccines are available only to eligible Hoosiers and only by appointment,” Box said. “Do not walk into one of these pharmacies to get a vaccine without an appointment because doses are often spoken for in advance, and we want to save you time and frustration.
“Doses remain limited, so appointments do go quickly. But we are adding appointments as quickly as our supplies allow us to.”
Separately, all Hoosiers living in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be fully vaccinated with both doses by March 15, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
At that point, the Indiana National Guard will end its deployment to each of the state’s nursing homes that over the past five months helped minimize the spread of COVID-19 among some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.