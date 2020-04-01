Indiana continues seeking donations of COVID-19 personal protective equipment

Indiana is continuing to seek donations of personal protective equipment from shuttered doctor, dentist and veterinary offices, as well as other industries, such as construction, that may be able to spare medical gloves, masks and gowns.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday Indiana so far has been able to supply every hospital, long-term care facility and emergency medical services provider that has asked the state for PPE gear during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said a large portion of the PPE provided by the state has come from donations by Hoosier companies and individuals, along with supplemental PPE from Indiana's share of the Strategic National Stockpile.
"PPE continues to be in high demand, so we have a whole team of individuals who are working on trying to allocate and to receive and buy ... anything that we can get," Box said.
Box noted that includes the homemade cloth masks some medical providers in other states have said they don't want.
"We will accept any mask that you have," Box said. "We have no problems with the masks that you give us. We will use them no matter what, even if it's on top of our N95 masks to keep from soiling them."
She said anyone who has PPE to share should contact the state by sending an email to covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
Box also took a moment during the daily press conference in the governor's office to personally thank all of the workers at Indiana hospitals, health centers, EMS and public health facilities, including support staff, for their hard work in a time of great uncertainty.
"We could not do without you. Every day you put your own needs and your own worries aside to go out and to make sure that the sickest among us have the care that they need and the best possible outcome," Box said.
"Thank you for all your sacrifices and for going that extra mile, whether that means taking the jobs that you weren't necessarily comfortable with or are not within your normal duties, or finding a way to help families virtually visit with their critically ill family members in case they might not make it home."
"Everything you do matters, and makes me incredibly proud today to be a Hoosier."
