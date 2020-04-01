Indiana continues seeking donations of COVID-19 personal protective equipment

Indiana is continuing to seek donations of personal protective equipment from shuttered doctor, dentist and veterinary offices, as well as other industries, such as construction, that may be able to spare medical gloves, masks and gowns.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday Indiana so far has been able to supply every hospital, long-term care facility and emergency medical services provider that has asked the state for PPE gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said a large portion of the PPE provided by the state has come from donations by Hoosier companies and individuals, along with supplemental PPE from Indiana's share of the Strategic National Stockpile.

"PPE continues to be in high demand, so we have a whole team of individuals who are working on trying to allocate and to receive and buy ... anything that we can get," Box said.

Box noted that includes the homemade cloth masks some medical providers in other states have said they don't want.

"We will accept any mask that you have," Box said. "We have no problems with the masks that you give us. We will use them no matter what, even if it's on top of our N95 masks to keep from soiling them."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member