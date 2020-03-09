Indiana coronavirus case closes school district for 1 month; 4th person tests positive

That person, along with the state's first coronavirus case in Indianapolis, caught the virus after traveling to Boston in late February for a biotechnology company conference, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A fourth Hoosier in northeast Indiana's Noble County also tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night. He is in isolation at Parkview Noble Hospital, according to Dr. Terry Gaff, the county's health officer.

The East Noble School Corp. said the state's latest coronavirus patient does not have any school-age children, and the state health department has advised the district there is no need to close the schools.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the first case was confirmed Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency, which he said will put Indiana in prime position to access federal funds and other support needed to respond to the infection.

The governor's order designates the State Department of Health as the lead agency to coordinate Indiana's coronavirus response, directs all state and local health officials, first responders and hospitals to cooperate with the state health agency, and tasks state officials with securing any available resources to combat COVID-19.