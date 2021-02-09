Indiana could enact 'pregnancy accommodations' law that provides no accommodations for pregnant women

A proposed new law would explicitly permit pregnant women in Indiana to ask their employers for reasonable accommodations to continue working throughout their pregnancies.

The legislation, however, does not require employers to actually provide any accommodations to pregnant Hoosier women.

House Bill 1309, which won committee approval Tuesday, simply codifies the current informal way some women ask their employers for lighter duties, extra breaks, or a chair to sit on while working and pregnant.

If the measure becomes law, an employer could not retaliate against a woman for asking for pregnancy accommodations, but the employer still would be under no obligation to provide the requested assistance or grant any exception to the employer's policies.

Several women told the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee of pregnancies lost due to stringent workplace rules that took no consideration of pregnant employees.

