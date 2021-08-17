Indiana COVID-19 contact tracing database improperly accessed by outside company

The personal information of some 750,000 Hoosiers who participated in the state's COVID-19 contact tracing system was improperly accessed earlier this summer.
The Indiana Department of Health said it was notified of the unauthorized access on July 2 and it immediately worked with the Indiana Office of Technology to correct a software configuration issue.
The unidentified company that accessed the data returned the records Aug. 4, and the company last week inked a "certificate of destruction" promising the data was not released to any other entity and was destroyed by the company, according to the state health agency.
"We believe the risk to Hoosiers whose information was accessed is low. We do not collect Social Security information as a part of our contact tracing program, and no medical information was obtained," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
The data accessed by the company included the name, address, email address, gender, ethnicity and race, and date of birth of individuals who filled out the state's COVID-19 contact tracing survey.
Box said the Indiana Department of Health is sending letters to affected Hoosiers to notify them the state will provide one year of free credit monitoring and is partnering with Experian to open a call center to answer questions from those impacted.
In addition, the Indiana Office of Technology said it will continue regular scans to ensure the information was not transferred to another party.
"We take the security and integrity of our data very seriously," said Tracy Barnes, Indiana chief information officer.
"The company that accessed the data is one that intentionally looks for software vulnerabilities, then reaches out to seek business. We have corrected the software configuration and will aggressively follow up to ensure no records were transferred."