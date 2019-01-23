INDIANAPOLIS — A state senator running for Indianapolis mayor on a "tough on crime" platform wants Indiana to undo its 2013 bipartisan criminal sentencing reforms and jack up prison terms for most felony offenses.
State Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, said the sentencing law that he voted in favor of six years ago, and which he acknowledged Wednesday "has been successful in many ways," needs to be changed to take sentencing discretion away from judges and to impose mandatory minimum sentences on repeat offenders.
"We want prosecutors to be able to seek higher sentences for these horrific crimes so we can keep these criminals off the streets for as long as possible," Merritt said.
"This is something that I've been working on for a long time, but the mayor campaigns brings it much more into focus."
Under Senate Bill 20, which is supported by the attorney general and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, the minimum, advisory and maximum prison terms for most of the six felony sentencing levels would revert to their pre-2013 duration, such as 50 years for a Level 1 felony, instead of 40 years.
However, that actually would result in considerable more time for individuals behind bars because credit for good behavior now only can reduce a sentence by one-third in most cases, instead of one-half.
In addition, judges no longer would be permitted to suspend any portion of a prison sentence for a Level 2 to Level 4 felony if the perpetrator has a prior felony conviction at any level from any time in the past.
Merritt said his goal is to reduce the number of offenders placed by judges in community corrections or local treatment programs, and instead send more convicts to the "great programs" at Indiana Department of Correction prisons.
"If the Legislature sets minimum sentence levels, then judges shouldn't be able to to lessen those minimums by suspending a person's sentence," Merritt said.
"Establishing minimum sentences will make Indiana, and especially our larger cities, safer."
But that claimed safety would come at a significant cost to Hoosier taxpayers and no ready funds to meet the added expense.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates that DOC spending would increase by at least $50 million a year if Merritt's proposal is enacted, and possibly much more if new prisons need to be constructed to house more inmates serving longer sentences.
Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said it's inconceivable that Merritt wants to junk the criminal sentencing reforms approved by Republican Gov. Mike Pence, following years of careful review by the General Assembly, without even studying whether such a radical reversion is needed or wanted.
State Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it's unlikely Merritt's legislation will advance this year, but insisted that the criminal sentencing reforms should not be considered sacrosanct.
"I'd like to dispel that myth publicly right now," Head said. "Taking a look at things and changing them is what we do."