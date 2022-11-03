 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland

Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana.

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.

The free event begins at 5 p.m in the Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland.

Hoosiers can early-vote for the general election through noon Monday. Local polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

