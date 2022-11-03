Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland

HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana.
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.
Hoosier Democrats speak Tuesday in Griffith about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion.
John J. Watkins
The free event begins at 5 p.m in the Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland.
Hoosiers can early-vote for the general election through noon Monday. Local polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Marc Chase
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Provided
