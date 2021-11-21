Indiana Democrats echo McDermott's call for marijuana legalization

The Indiana Democratic Party is following the lead of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the Hoosier State.

In a policy statement issued last week, Hoosier Democrats called on the 2022 Indiana General Assembly to eliminate criminal penalties for marijuana possession and use, and to establish a regulatory framework allowing marijuana to be grown on Indiana farms and sold at Indiana retailers.

"The Republican supermajority at the Statehouse is losing its economic common sense if they do not join Democrats this session in making this opportunity a winner for the Hoosier State," said Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic chairman.

"Hoosiers have seen the impact that recreational and medicinal cannabis use has made on the states around us, and not only are they contributing to neighboring states' economies, Indiana is now on the verge of losing out altogether."

Marijuana is fully legal for recreational and medicinal use in both Illinois and Michigan, putting millions of Hoosiers living on the north and western sides of the state within a one-hour drive of a marijuana retailer. The drug also may be used for medicinal purposes in neighboring Ohio.