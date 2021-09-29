 Skip to main content
Indiana designates 39 acres in LaPorte County as state's newest nature preserve
Shrub swamp and mesic upland forest are among the many types of landscape found in the state's new Sebert Woods Nature Preserve in LaPorte County.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A 39-acre plot of land containing boreal flatwoods, mesic forest and shrub swamp, along with their associated plant communities, has been designated a state nature preserve.

The new Sebert Woods Nature Preserve is in LaPorte County just east of Interstate 94 and immediately south of the Wintergreen Woods Nature Preserve, about 2 miles from the Indiana-Michigan state line.

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission last week agreed it was worth preserving the remnant northern boreal flatwoods natural community, which is a type of forest restricted to a narrow area just south of the Lake Michigan dunes.

Records show 362 types of plants are at the site, including many plant species usually found much farther north, such as the paper birch, a number of sedge species, goldthread, Canada mayflower and starflower.

The site is owned by LaPorte County Parks Foundation Inc.

Download PDF Sebert Woods Nature Preserve details
