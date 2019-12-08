Speakers of Arabic, Burmese, Chin and Mandarin soon no longer will have to struggle to understand the Indiana Driver's Manual in English before taking the state's written driver's license exam in their native language.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has agreed to translate the driver's manual into the four languages, in addition to English and Spanish, to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Neighbor to Neighbor Inc. of South Bend.
The lawsuit argued the BMV's failure to translate the driver's manual into other languages commonly spoken in the state constituted national origin discrimination, especially since Indiana's driver's license exam is administered in 14 languages.
Under the terms of the settlement, the BMV will offer the driver's manual starting in 2021 in any language used by an average of 500 driver's license test takers in the preceding three years.
"We are thrilled to have been able to work with the BMV and its attorneys to ensure that the driver's manual is available in many of the languages spoken by Indiana residents," said Gavin M. Rose, Indiana ACLU senior staff attorney.
"This change will make it easier for all Hoosiers to fully assimilate as members of their communities."
Electronic copies of all translated versions of the driver's manual will be posted, when available, on the BMV's website at in.gov/bmv.