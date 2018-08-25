PORTER — Indiana Dunes Tourism is accepting applications for a total of $50,000 in grants aimed at bringing visitors to Porter County.
Recipients could earn the money by building new attractions or by organizing festivals, events, meetings, conventions or sports tournaments during 2019.
The tourism bureau is specifically looking to help efforts to bring visitors from outside Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties to fill hotel rooms and generate revenue for local businesses and attractions.
Grants are available to for-profit, nonprofit and government entities.
The following grants are available: product development, $5,000 annually; sports sponsorship, $3,000 annually; marketing, $2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year); festivals and events, $2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year); and meetings, conventions and seminars, $2,500 (first year), $1,500 (second year) and $1,000 (third year).
Grant guidelines were tweaked this year to specifically exclude spending the money on alcoholic beverage.
“These grants are meant to offer support in ways that may not be available anywhere else,” said Sandy Remijas, Indiana Dunes Tourism’s operations director and grants program project manager.
“As a tourism entity, we understand that product and economic development are the lifeblood of a region. This program helps our local organizations grow, benefiting both tourists and local residents alike,” said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism.
Organizations interested in applying should visit www.indianadunes.com/grants. Applications for 2019 grants must be returned by mail, email, fax or in person by 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
For additional information, visit www.indianadunes.com or call 219-926-2255.