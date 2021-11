Indiana environment chief departing for federal water quality post

The leader of Indiana's environmental oversight authority for the past five years is stepping down Dec. 3 to take a position at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Bruno Pigott, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), is set to become EPA deputy assistant administrator in the office of water.

"I was honored to work alongside my IDEM colleagues who have dedicated their livelihoods to protect our environment and because of them and the support of Gov. Holcomb, IDEM was able to make significant improvements," Pigott said.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said no one was more dedicated than Pigott to balancing the environment and business during his 20 years at IDEM, including stints as chief of staff and assistant water quality commissioner.

Among his accomplishments, Pigott helped oversee the cleanup of lead contaminated soil and water in an East Chicago neighborhood.

"Bruno Pigott’s lifelong passion is to make Indiana and our country a better place to live," Holcomb said. "With his guidance, the agency has streamlined processes, eliminated backlogs and cleaned up contaminated properties."

Holcomb plans to appoint a new IDEM commissioner in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.