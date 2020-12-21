Indiana Farm Bureau selects Valparaiso senator as 'Legislator of the Year'

The Indiana Farm Bureau has chosen a Northwest Indiana lawmaker as its "Legislator of the Year" for 2020.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, recently was recognized by the state agricultural association for his successful efforts earlier this year to win legislative and gubernatorial approval for Senate Enrolled Act 184.

The new statute authorizes the Indiana Farm Bureau to offer Hoosier farmers and other bureau members health care coverage plans as an alternative or supplement to traditional health insurance.

"I am thankful to have my work recognized by the Indiana Farm Bureau and will continue to serve as an advocate for Indiana's farmers," Charbonneau said.

"As independent business owners with unpredictable income, farmers face unique challenges when buying health insurance. (This law) has changed the landscape for Hoosiers looking for access to quality, affordable health care."

Farm Bureau Vice President Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, said Charbonneau's support for the health care law "was incredibly important to our members."