Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks

Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money.

State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.

"Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," Klutz said.

At the same time, Klutz acknowledged some Hoosiers with special circumstances still may need to take additional steps to claim or return a taxpayer refund.

For example, Hoosiers who lost, destroyed or never received their paper check, or received a check that was blurry or unreadable, can submit state form 42850 to the auditor's office to have the payment reissued.

State checks sent to deceased individuals should be returned to the auditor's office with an affidavit (state form 49377) and a copy of the death certificate so the payment can be reissued to the person's estate or appropriate heir.

The necessary forms are available online at: in.gov/auditor/forms. Questions can be emailed to: comments@auditor.in.gov.

"While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address," Klutz said.

The Indiana Department of Revenue also can perform a refund check split for Hoosiers who received a $650 joint check made out to a married couple who filed their 2020 state income taxes together but have since divorced.

They should mail the original check with a written request to divide the refund to Indiana Department of Revenue; Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse; PO Box 7202; Indianapolis, IN 46207.

Individuals who believe they qualify for a taxpayer refund and received neither a direct deposit nor a mailed check should contact the Department of Revenue after Nov. 1 to allow time for returned mail to be processed.

The $325 per person payments were required by law because Indiana's reserve accounts exceeded specified levels at the end of the state's 2021 budget year ($125) and its 2022 budget year ($200).

The total cost to the state of the $200 payments is approximately $1 billion. Records show Indiana ended the 2022 budget year with reserves totaling $6.1 billion, well above its usual reserves balance of about $2 billion.

The $125 payments cost the state $545.3 million during the 2021 budget year when state reserves sat at $3.9 billion, according to the State Budget Agency.

The payments were issued separately via direct deposit earlier this year to individuals whose bank account information is on file at the Department of Revenue.

They were combined for Hoosiers needing a paper check due to delays caused by a nationwide shortage of the security paper required for the checks.