Indiana fire chiefs name Andrade 'Legislator of the Year'

A lawmaker representing Lake County at the Statehouse has been named "Legislator of the Year" by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.

First-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, was presented the award Thursday during a meeting he convened in Highland with Region fire chiefs and emergency medical services personnel to discuss their needs and how the state can help.

The award recognizes Andrade's work to advance House Enrolled Act 1115 through the 2021 General Assembly.

The new law expanded the definition of the crime "interfering with public safety" to include firefighters — ensuring the public stays a safe distance away from firefighters as they go about their duties at fire scenes.

Andrade also was praised by the fire chiefs for his efforts in Senate Enrolled Act 396 (2021) to clarify the pension benefits available to retired Hoosier firefighters.

"It's an honor to receive this prestigious award from the Fire Chiefs Association," Andrade said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve those who serve us, especially when firefighters like those in my district are volunteers."

"It is important to support our first responders because doing so ensures that they and our communities remain safe," he added.

Andrade represents Indiana House District 12, which includes all of Munster, Highland and Griffith, and a tiny slice of northeast Schererville.