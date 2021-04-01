 Skip to main content
Indiana General Assembly approves tax sale reforms, sends plan to the governor
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana General Assembly approves tax sale reforms, sends plan to the governor

Lake County property tax sale

Bob Golding, of Munster, bids on a property during a 2009 tax sale at the Lake County Government Center.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Individuals seeking to game the tax sale process in Lake County, and across Indiana, no longer are welcome to bid in the hope of acquiring tax-delinquent properties.

That’s the message from the Indiana General Assembly after lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Enrolled Act 28 Thursday, voting to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The measure explicitly prohibits individuals who owe tax debts from bidding on properties at county tax sales. It also bars ineligible bidders from hiding behind a business or corporate entity to acquire tax sale properties.

To enforce that provision every tax sale bidder will be required to acknowledge, under penalty of perjury, they are aware of the bidding eligibility standards and agree to abide by them.

In addition, the legislation provides that ineligible bidders who nevertheless make purchases at a tax sale may have their acquisitions forfeited and lose some or all of the money they paid for them.

At the same time, if an ineligible bidder is not discovered until after the tax sale process is complete — and the property already has been sold to an unconnected buyer — then the property will not be taken back. Though the ineligible bidder still may be subject to fines and penalties.

Lake County and other Indiana local governments routinely auction properties whose owners are behind on tax payments to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enable winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

But each year people who already are behind on their taxes attempt to game the system, especially in Lake County, leading to thousands of properties constantly churning through tax sale after tax sale due to still unpaid taxes.

The bipartisan legislation was sponsored by state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; and Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

