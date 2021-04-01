Indiana General Assembly approves tax sale reforms, sends plan to the governor

Individuals seeking to game the tax sale process in Lake County, and across Indiana, no longer are welcome to bid in the hope of acquiring tax-delinquent properties.

That’s the message from the Indiana General Assembly after lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Enrolled Act 28 Thursday, voting to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The measure explicitly prohibits individuals who owe tax debts from bidding on properties at county tax sales. It also bars ineligible bidders from hiding behind a business or corporate entity to acquire tax sale properties.

To enforce that provision every tax sale bidder will be required to acknowledge, under penalty of perjury, they are aware of the bidding eligibility standards and agree to abide by them.

In addition, the legislation provides that ineligible bidders who nevertheless make purchases at a tax sale may have their acquisitions forfeited and lose some or all of the money they paid for them.

