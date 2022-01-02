Indiana General Assembly convenes Tuesday amid COVID-19 surge

The Indiana General Assembly almost certainly will make it through the first week of its 2022 session that convenes Tuesday without a COVID-19 outbreak taking down a significant number of the 100 state representatives and 50 state senators.

Beyond that, however, it's anyone's guess.

Despite surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the Hoosier State, the Republican-led House and Senate are doing away with the face mask mandate, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing that last year kept the Legislature's annual meeting from becoming a superspreader event.

"Back to normal," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers. "We're going to get in, get our work done, and try to move aggressively."

At the top of the House Republican agenda is a proposal that would, in effect, prohibit Indiana businesses from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on their employees, even if the company owner believes a vaccinated workforce is best for the business.