INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly will have clear sexual harassment policies in place before its 2019 session starts, as well as a new requirement that legislators annually be trained in sexual harassment prevention.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Hoosier lawmakers in March enacted House Enrolled Act 1309 mandating the development of Indiana's first sexual harassment policies that directly apply to the 100 state representatives and 50 senators.
"For years we have required our staff members to have sexual harassment training, but it has not been required of the legislators," said state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, moments before the measure was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"This is an important step for the legislative branch of government, and also this sends a message to all Hoosiers that the legislators of our government take sexual harassment seriously."
Unlike officials in other states who only have talked about doing something about sexual harassment, the Indiana law directs the Legislative Council's Personnel Subcommittee to craft the policies in the months ahead for full council approval no later than Nov. 20.
That day is scheduled to be the 2019 General Assembly's organizational meeting. Hoosier lawmakers will begin their regular, four-month session in the first week of January.
The policies must include a procedure for investigating claims of sexual harassment made against state lawmakers and a mandate for at least one hour of sexual harassment-prevention training, similar to the one hour of ethics training legislators annually are required to attend.
At the same time, there still appear to be some loopholes in sexual harassment protections at the Statehouse.
Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. has been accused of inappropriately touching state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and three legislative staffers during a March 15 party at an Indianapolis bar celebrating the end of the 2018 General Assembly.
But because Hill is not a member of the legislature, he is not subject to its policies. Likewise, as a separately elected state officeholder, Hill may not be subject to the governor's zero tolerance harassment directive and any related consequences.
Hill repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing and refused multiple suggestions by Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders that he resign.
The state's inspector general is investigating the alleged incident.
All three branches involved
The subcommittee developing the sexual harassment policies was expanded to include four women legislators, among them state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in addition to the four men who lead the Republican and Democratic caucuses in the House and Senate.
Senate President David Long, R-Fort Wayne, said the committee will review policies in place at other statehouses across the country as it develops rules to govern Indiana lawmakers.
He said the General Assembly cannot, in this case, just borrow policies from the private sector, because legislators are elected to their positions and can't easily be terminated for misconduct like an employee at a business can be.
"We thought this was the best process and approach to develop a set of policies and rules that makes sense," Long said.
The governor and the state's chief justice used the March signing of the legislature's new sexual harassment approach to announce that sexual harassment policies and reporting protocols for the executive and judicial branches also are being reviewed and updated.
Holcomb said all 30,700 executive branch employees, from hourly workers to state agency heads, now will complete annual training on workplace harassment, conduct and civility to underscore that "there's zero room for harassment of any kind in any state government workplace."
Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, said the state's court system has launched a new online harassment reporting tool and actively is promoting civility as a way to improve the workplace experience.
"The lack of civility in a workplace breeds an environment where sexual harassment can happen," Rush said.