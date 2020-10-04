Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2021 legislative session

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates — especially those able to adapt to uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic — to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2021 General Assembly.

In a normal year, interns serve on the front lines of the legislative process, working alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.

Exactly how that will work next year, with limited chamber capacity and social distancing, is yet to be determined. But lawmakers insisted the Statehouse internship experience and opportunities remain second to none.

"Getting paid to work in the Statehouse full time is an experience that you cannot get from a classroom," said state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.

"You have the opportunity to work with state lawmakers, constituents and business leaders on top of gaining new skills — all of which can open doors for future employment."

The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends on or before April 30.