Indiana General Assembly seeking interns for 2021 legislative session

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates — especially those able to adapt to uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic — to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2021 General Assembly.
In a normal year, interns serve on the front lines of the legislative process, working alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.
Exactly how that will work next year, with limited chamber capacity and social distancing, is yet to be determined. But lawmakers insisted the Statehouse internship experience and opportunities remain second to none.
"Getting paid to work in the Statehouse full time is an experience that you cannot get from a classroom," said state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
"You have the opportunity to work with state lawmakers, constituents and business leaders on top of gaining new skills — all of which can open doors for future employment."
The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends on or before April 30.
Interns are paid $750 every two weeks and can earn college credit for their experience. The four top interns also receive a $3,000 college scholarship. Interns are responsible for their own housing and transportation.
"This internship program offers a variety of positions, and each one helps students develop different skill sets," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
"Applicants can choose which position best fits them to build on their skills and learn new ones to better prepare themselves for the next step."
Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.
"This internship is a unique and rewarding experience," said House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne. "Having this experience on your resume can open the door to a career in politics and many of our interns continue on to become valued staff members."
No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.
"Professional development is key in today's competitive job market," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso. "The Senate internship provides this important experience by allowing interns to gain firsthand knowledge of the daily workings of state government."
Statehouse interns work only in one chamber and for one political party. Each caucus — House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats — hires its own interns.
More information about the internship programs, including applications, is available by clicking the "Session" tab on the General Assembly website at: iga.in.gov.
"This program has propelled many interns into full-time jobs and helped kick-start their careers," said state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
All Statehouse internship applications are due by Oct. 31.
