INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2019 General Assembly.
Interns are on the front lines of the legislative process serving alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.
"Participating in this internship is one of the best ways for students to learn about the legislative process," said state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
"Working with staffers and watching the proceedings firsthand gives them a better understanding of how our state government works and helps them to become more civically engaged."
The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends in late April.
Interns are paid $750 every two weeks and can earn college credit for their experience. The four top interns also receive a $3,000 college scholarship. Interns are responsible for their own housing and transportation.
"Paid internships can be hard to come by," said state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie. "However, students with paid internship experience are almost twice as likely to get full-time employment following their college graduation."
Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.
"The internship is a great opportunity for anyone interested in politics or public policy," said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.
No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.
"Most employers consider a candidate's previous professional experience when looking to fill a full-time position," said state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville.
"The hard work our interns put in at the Statehouse makes their resumes stand out and better prepares them for the competitive job market."
Statehouse interns work only in one chamber and for one political party. Each caucus — House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats — hires its own interns.
More information about the internship programs, including applications, is available by clicking the "Session" tab on the General Assembly website at: iga.in.gov.
All Statehouse internship applications are due by Oct. 31.