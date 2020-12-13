Indiana GOP launches new effort to reach out to minority communities

Three individuals with ties to Gary are joining an unprecedented Indiana Republican Party effort to develop relationships with minority communities across the Hoosier State that extend beyond Election Day.
The Indiana GOP last week announced the 17 members of its inaugural Republican Diversity Leadership Series, including B.R. Lane, of Crown Point, a former Gary city official; Willie Miller, vice chairman of the Gary Republican Party; and James Lewis III, a Gary native now living in Indianapolis.
Over the next 18 months, they'll attend monthly classes on civic engagement, campaign management, communications, government operations and other subjects that aim to provide the tools needed to bring individuals from historically underrepresented communities into Republican civic leadership.
Whitley Yates, the Indiana GOP director of diversity and engagement, said the initiative is focused on building what she described as "non-transactional relationships in communities of color," where there often is little thought of what Republicans stand for.
"One of the things we found when we went around the state, and we were talking with different communities and leaders, is people don't feel like they can see themselves, specifically communities of color, within our party," Yates said.
She believes the diversity series, by connecting local leaders with Republican state officials and each other, will form the kinds of relationships needed to show all Hoosiers the Indiana Republican Party is approachable and something they want to be a part of.
"We understand we have trust to build up with communities of color and we are all about doing the work and providing tangible results and solutions," Yates said. "We are all better when we have different, diverse people at the table. It makes us better leaders."
Yates explained the initial idea for the diversity series was sparked by Gov. Eric Holcomb when he was party chairman a decade ago, and brought to fruition by Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer who has focused on growing the Republican Party among younger and urban voters since 2018.
She acknowledged some messages coming from national Republican leaders have been less than helpful in the effort.
But Yates said the Indiana Republican Party has a track record of which all Hoosiers can be proud, including growing jobs, running a functional government, and promoting transparency.
"The people that I'm in contact with around the entire state of Indiana have watched and have seen the tangible benefits of Republican leadership in this state, so they don't conflate anything that's happening on a national scale with what's happening here in Indiana," Yates said.
"I hope that what people will begin to see is that the Republican Party may not be the party that you thought that we were. We're all-encompassing, big tent, and for everyone who is interested in opportunity and purpose."
Lane said that accords with her experience working with Republican Indiana leaders as the former executive director of the Gary/Chicago International Airport and chief of staff to Democratic former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
"I know, from personal experience, Governor Holcomb's willingness and his ability to work in a bipartisan way to get things done in this state," Lane said.
"I saw him push the South Shore project forward, working with a Democrat administration. I don't need anyone to sell me on that. I saw it, I experienced it. I saw what it took to get this casino moved inland. I experienced that."
Lane said she's long eschewed partisan labels and has worked alongside both Democratic and Republican officials, including serving as Illinois Lottery director under Republican former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.
But she said after seeing Rauner struggle with the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly to implement GOP policies that Hoosiers take for granted, such as a balanced state budget, she decided she needed to "get in the game."
"I'm a local government nerd," Lane said. "I have personal experience with this and I'm interested in learning more. So, for me, let's do it."
Like Yates, Lane said she hopes the diversity leadership series ultimately leads Hoosiers to break free of their partisan silos and reconsider what it means to be a Hoosier Republican and who identifies with the party.
"Folks know me (in Northwest Indiana) and I'm who I've always been," Lane said. "I want to see who else is in the state who thinks like me."
WATCH NOW: What is the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series?
