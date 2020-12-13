Indiana GOP launches new effort to reach out to minority communities

She believes the diversity series, by connecting local leaders with Republican state officials and each other, will form the kinds of relationships needed to show all Hoosiers the Indiana Republican Party is approachable and something they want to be a part of.

"We understand we have trust to build up with communities of color and we are all about doing the work and providing tangible results and solutions," Yates said. "We are all better when we have different, diverse people at the table. It makes us better leaders."

Yates explained the initial idea for the diversity series was sparked by Gov. Eric Holcomb when he was party chairman a decade ago, and brought to fruition by Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer who has focused on growing the Republican Party among younger and urban voters since 2018.

She acknowledged some messages coming from national Republican leaders have been less than helpful in the effort.

But Yates said the Indiana Republican Party has a track record of which all Hoosiers can be proud, including growing jobs, running a functional government, and promoting transparency.