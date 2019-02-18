INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has agreed to serve on an advisory board to a national council established by President Donald Trump that's focused on revamping the American workforce to meet 21st century needs.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, the Republican president's daughter and a top adviser, this week named the Republican Indiana governor to a two-year term on the 25-member American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
The board will recommend to the President's National Council for the American Worker steps to encourage businesses and educational institutions "to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities," according to Trump's executive order establishing the council.
"We want all Americans to have the skills and opportunities to secure good paying jobs and successfully navigate technological disruptions and the rapidly changing nature of work," said Ivanka Trump, the advisory board's co-chairwoman along with Ross.
Holcomb, who declared workforce development the "defining issue of the decade" in his 2018 State of the State address and has implemented numerous programs to enhance Hoosier training opportunities, said he's excited to work with business and government leaders from across the country to develop career-sustaining pathways for American workers.
"I'm honored to be able to share Indiana's story with the nation," Holcomb said. "Cracking this code will demand the greatest focus and collaboration."
The advisory board's first meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 6 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.