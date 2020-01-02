{{featured_button_text}}
State employees are ringing in the new year with pay raises worth up to 6% of their current salaries.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently told state workers he approved the wage hikes in recognition of "a job well done in 2019 and encouragement for continued success in 2020."

"I am confident that, together, we will continue to meet the challenges ahead and make this a better state for the people of Indiana and our guests," Holcomb said.

The wage increases are tied to employee performance ratings, with state workers deemed to "meet expectations" getting a 2% increase, "exceed expectations" garnering a 4% raise, and "outstanding" employees earning 6% more than last year.

The pay-for-performance raises will take effect in February and begin showing up in state employee paychecks starting in March, according to the State Personnel Department.

None of the pay hikes will go to Hoosier teachers — some 15,000 of whom rallied outside the Statehouse in November demanding salary increases — since their wages are set by local school corporations or charter schools.

The Republican governor has established a state task force charged with identifying funds to provide Hoosier teachers a "significant" pay increase sometime after the next state budget takes effect on July 1, 2021.

