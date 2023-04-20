Several priority items for Northwest Indiana counties and communities, or Region lawmakers, were among the 79 new state laws to which Gov. Eric Holcomb inked his approval Thursday.

Altogether, the Republican chief executive so far has signed every one of the 93 proposed statutes he's been presented by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Another 100 or so measures likely soon are headed to Holcomb for his approval as the Legislature next week is expected to finish debating its remaining legislation and then adjourn for the year on or before April 29.

Here are the latest Region-related statutes to earn the governor's signature. Unless otherwise noted, each new law takes effect July 1.

Illiana Expressway — Senate Enrolled Act 44, championed by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, deletes all references in state law to the never-constructed Illiana Expressway, a public-private toll road that would have connected Interstate 65 in south Lake County to Interstate 55 near Joliet, Illinois, in an effort to relieve through-truck congestion on the Borman Expressway.

Niemeyer explained that removing the Illiana authorizing language will end uncertainty over the Illiana that he said has depressed property values and slowed development in south Lake County, since potential enterprises have been reluctant to invest while waiting to see if the expressway would be built.

Lake County government — Senate Enrolled Act 154 directs the county's purchasing and data processing agencies remain under the control of the board of commissioners effective immediately, notwithstanding recent court rulings authorizing the county council to take charge of the departments.

Niemeyer, a former county council member, said it doesn't make sense from a good-government standpoint to have the council both in charge of appropriating county funds and spending the money. He said contracting and purchasing are powers more appropriately exercised by the commissioners, who serve as the county's executive.

Tax sales — Senate Enrolled Acts 156 and 157 seek to improve the tax sale process in Lake County by prohibiting individuals who are barred from bidding on tax sale properties from being assigned a tax sale certificate by another successful bidder (156), and by giving the county new options for disposing of land parcels with unpaid property taxes that continually churn through tax sales (157).

Children's hospitals — House Enrolled Act 1313 immediately ensures Northwest Indiana families covered by Medicaid continue to have access to children's hospitals in neighboring states by maintaining Indiana's increased payment rates for services at out-of-state children's hospitals first authorized in 2021.

Annexation — House Enrolled Act 1418 authorizes a yet to be constructed residential subdivision located south of Aberdeen, in Porter County, to also employ, effective immediately, the voluntary annexation process created last year for the Aberdeen neighborhood to choose to be annexed by Valparaiso, despite being located well outside current city limits.

PFAS notice — House Enrolled Act 1341, spearheaded by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, mandates all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS, potentially cancer-causing substances, also known as "forever chemicals," used in firefighting equipment because they're heat- and moisture-resistant.

Insurance fund — Senate Enrolled Act 353 establishes a process for permanently closing the funds operated by the largely inactive Indiana Political Subdivision Risk Management Commission, and returning the $5 million remaining in the commission's accounts to entities including the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and the city of Portage.

Housing commissioners — Senate Enrolled Act 15 permits a commissioner of a local housing authority to be paid up to $100 per meeting, instead of a maximum of $25, as part of an effort, led by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, to entice more individuals to serve as local housing commissioners.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores