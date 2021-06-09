 Skip to main content
Indiana governor names Merrillville pastor a Sagamore of the Wabash
Indiana governor names Merrillville pastor a Sagamore of the Wabash

MERRILLVILLE — A Northwest Indiana pastor who ministers to both those in need and those with means has been recognized by Gov. Eric Holcomb with one of the state's top honors.

Rev. Randy Scott was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash award on behalf of the governor by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, during Sunday services at Scott's church, Pentecostals of South Lake.

The Sagamore is a personal tribute by Indiana governors to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the state or the governor.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Holcomb said Scott's award commemorates his community service as chaplain for first responders in Merrillville, speaker at numerous community events and celebrations, and frequent prayer-giver before the start of daily sessions at the Indiana House and Senate.

Scott also regularly ministers to the less fortunate in the Region by providing food, clothing and gift bags.

Prior to becoming a pastor, Scott worked for 37 years as a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 374, in Hammond.

