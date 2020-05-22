Indiana governor orders flags to half-staff Friday through Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags in Indiana to fly at half-staff Friday through Monday.

The Republican chief executive is directing the lowering of flags Friday through Sunday to honor victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 1,800 Hoosiers and almost 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past three months.

On Monday, flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to noon for the Memorial Day holiday that commemorates the approximately 1.3 million men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died while serving the nation since the Revolutionary War.

According to the U.S. Veterans Administration, the flag is raised to its full height from noon until sunset on Memorial Day to honor America's battle heroes.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.