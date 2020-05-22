Indiana governor orders flags to half-staff Sunday and Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags in Indiana to fly at half-staff both Sunday and Monday.
The Republican chief executive is directing the lowering of flags from sunrise to sunset Sunday to honor victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 1,800 Hoosiers and almost 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past three months.
On Monday, flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to noon for the Memorial Day holiday that commemorates the approximately 1.3 million men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died while serving the nation since the Revolutionary War.
According to the U.S. Veterans Administration, the flag is raised to its full height from noon until sunset on Memorial Day to honor America's battle heroes.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
Whiting Fourth of July
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.