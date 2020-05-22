You are the owner of this article.
Indiana governor orders flags to half-staff Sunday and Monday
Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags in Indiana to fly at half staff Sunday to honor COVID-19 victims and Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags in Indiana to fly at half-staff both Sunday and Monday.

The Republican chief executive is directing the lowering of flags from sunrise to sunset Sunday to honor victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 1,800 Hoosiers and almost 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the past three months.

On Monday, flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to noon for the Memorial Day holiday that commemorates the approximately 1.3 million men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died while serving the nation since the Revolutionary War.

According to the U.S. Veterans Administration, the flag is raised to its full height from noon until sunset on Memorial Day to honor America's battle heroes.

