Indiana governor orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta-area shootings

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags at Indiana public buildings lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday to honor and remember the victims of Tuesday's shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia.

Altogether, eight people were killed at three massage parlors, including six women of Asian descent, and one person was wounded in the shootings that some, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, have characterized as a hate crime.

Holcomb did not weigh in on that issue. However, he asked Indiana businesses to similarly lower their flags through Monday out of respect for the victims.

Separately, the Indiana Senate on Thursday unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 29 denouncing racism and violence targeted at individuals of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes have been on the rise since the onset of the pandemic, and as a state that prides itself on Hoosier hospitality and a place where all are welcome, I'm glad to see this resolution adopted in the Senate," said state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, a graduate of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.