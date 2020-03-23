Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday directing all Hoosiers to stay home until at least April 7, in an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The governor's order — which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday — isn't a total ban on all travel in the state widely known as the "Crossroads of America."
According to Holcomb, Hoosiers still can leave their homes during the next two weeks to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carry-out food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation away from others, or to take care of a family member or a friend.
"Essential workers" also are exempt from Holcomb's stay at home order, including employees of health care entities, grocery and drug stores, social service organizations, gas stations, hardware stores, media, first responders, building trades, restaurants, critical manufacturers, business suppliers and transportation companies, among others.
"The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem," Holcomb said.
The governor initially declared a statewide coronavirus disaster March 6, giving the Republican chief executive sweeping powers to regulate the behavior of the general public throughout Indiana.
Last week, Holcomb used that authority to order all Indiana schools shuttered through at least May 1. Though leaders of all Region public schools already had made the decision to temporarily close their doors due to coronavirus.
Holcomb also shifted the state's primary elections to June 2 from May 5, changed the income tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15, prohibited utilities from shutting off service to households, lifted some restrictions on unemployment benefits, and halted new mortgage foreclosures and apartment evictions, among other actions.
His stay at home order generally is considered a step up from the "social distancing" guidelines previously issued by the state because it requires most Hoosiers to remain home most of the time.
The governor said in a statewide address Monday it was not an easy decision to, in effect, impose an unprecedented shutdown of the entire state. But Holcomb insisted it was necessary to halt the exponential growth of coronavirus infections in Indiana.
Indiana is the 11th state to impose a stay at home order, including neighboring Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State hit 259 Monday, including 11 in Lake County and 2 in LaPorte County.
So far, 7 Hoosiers have died of the virus along with at least 462 people nationwide and more than 15,000 around the world.
