Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home until April 7, except for essential needs

Last week, Holcomb used that authority to order all Indiana schools shuttered through at least May 1. Though leaders of all Region public schools already had made the decision to temporarily close their doors due to coronavirus.

Holcomb also shifted the state's primary elections to June 2 from May 5, changed the income tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15, prohibited utilities from shutting off service to households, lifted some restrictions on unemployment benefits, and halted new mortgage foreclosures and apartment evictions, among other actions.

His stay at home order generally is considered a step up from the "social distancing" guidelines previously issued by the state because it requires most Hoosiers to remain home most of the time.

The governor said in a statewide address Monday it was not an easy decision to, in effect, impose an unprecedented shutdown of the entire state. But Holcomb insisted it was necessary to halt the exponential growth of coronavirus infections in Indiana.

Indiana is the 11th state to impose a stay at home order, including neighboring Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State hit 259 Monday, including 11 in Lake County and 2 in LaPorte County.