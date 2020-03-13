Indiana governor orders state agencies to waive rules, fees in coronavirus fight

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he's directing several state agencies to waive rules or fees to help minimize the spread of coronavirus across Indiana, and assist Hoosiers — currently 12 — confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

"We will get through this, but we'll get through it the same way we got into it and that's together," Holcomb said. "If we need more flexibility, we need some waivers, we're going to go after that.

"The Department of Workforce Development, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Insurance — everyone is focused on making sure that we're singing from the same sheet of music here."

At the governor's direction, all state agencies are evaluating rules and regulations that should be suspended or modified to assist Hoosiers during what Holcomb has declared to be a public health emergency.

Holcomb said that includes extending the time for Hoosiers to renew their Medicaid eligibility, as well as having Indiana seek federal approval to temporarily waive the renewal process for food assistance (SNAP) and welfare benefits (TANF).

Hoosiers on Medicaid will not be required to make co-payments for COVID-19 testing, and will be permitted to obtain 90-day refills of medication for chronic conditions, the Republican governor said.