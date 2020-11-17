 Skip to main content
Indiana governor quarantining following COVID-19 exposure
Indiana governor quarantining following COVID-19 exposure

Interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the election and his second term priorities

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife are quarantining to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for COVID-19.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Gov. Eric Holcomb is quarantining to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office confirmed Tuesday that both the Republican chief executive and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, qualify as close contacts to the infected security officers.

As a result, they are isolating themselves in accordance with the recommendation of Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, and plan to undergo COVID-19 testing later this week.

Holcomb is continuing to work from quarantine and still expects to participate Wednesday via telephone in his weekly coronavirus press conference with Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state health agency also is conducting contact tracing for the Holcombs and their security detail to identify and alert others who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

