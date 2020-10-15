 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after health commissioner is infected
alert urgent

Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after health commissioner is infected

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Holcomb

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Thursday that Indiana's Republican chief executive has tested negative for COVID-19.

 Screenshot

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top Indiana officials working in the governor's office and at the State Department of Health have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The state leaders were tested Wednesday for COVID-19 after Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner leading Indiana's pandemic response, revealed she tested positive for the virus following contact with two infected family members.

Holcomb and the other officials had negative results on both the Abbott rapid COVID-19 test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, according to a statement issued Thursday by the governor's office.

According to Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, the governor and his staffers did not qualify as "close contacts" with the health commissioner since they were socially distanced and wore masks during interactions with her.

They nevertheless were tested at the State Department of Health out of an abundance of caution.

Holcomb said afterward he and his wife, Janet, are wishing Box and her family a speedy recovery.

"The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing," Holcomb said.

The governor's office confirmed Holcomb is planning to continue both his official and reelection campaign activities, as scheduled, following his negative COVID-19 result.

The state health department reported Thursday that a record 1,962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts