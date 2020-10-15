Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after health commissioner is infected

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top Indiana officials working in the governor's office and at the State Department of Health have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The state leaders were tested Wednesday for COVID-19 after Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner leading Indiana's pandemic response, revealed she tested positive for the virus following contact with two infected family members.

Holcomb and the other officials had negative results on both the Abbott rapid COVID-19 test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, according to a statement issued Thursday by the governor's office.

According to Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, the governor and his staffers did not qualify as "close contacts" with the health commissioner since they were socially distanced and wore masks during interactions with her.

They nevertheless were tested at the State Department of Health out of an abundance of caution.

Holcomb said afterward he and his wife, Janet, are wishing Box and her family a speedy recovery.

"The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing," Holcomb said.