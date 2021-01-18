Indiana governor to deliver 'State of the State' address Tuesday

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver the first "State of the State" address of his second term at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

The 30-minute speech can viewed live on Lakeshore Public Television, heard on Lakeshore Public Radio (90.1 FM), or streamed anytime on the governor's Youtube or Facebook pages.

The Republican chief executive is expected to speak about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Indiana and his proposals for ensuring life and business across the state return to normal once more Hoosiers receive the vaccine.

However, due to COVID-19 and security threats to the Statehouse, Holcomb's address will be a solely virtual event; there will be no audience of state legislators and state officials gathered in the House chamber applauding the governor after he reads each paragraph.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush this year similarly is forgoing her annual "State of the Judiciary" address to a joint session of the General Assembly.