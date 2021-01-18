 Skip to main content
Indiana governor to deliver 'State of the State' address Tuesday
urgent

State of the State

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature Jan. 14, 2020 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Due to COVID-19 and security threats to the Statehouse, Holcomb's 2021 State of the State address will be a virtual event beginning at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

 Darron Cummings, file, Associated Press

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver the first "State of the State" address of his second term at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

The 30-minute speech can viewed live on Lakeshore Public Television, heard on Lakeshore Public Radio (90.1 FM), or streamed anytime on the governor's Youtube or Facebook pages.

The Republican chief executive is expected to speak about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Indiana and his proposals for ensuring life and business across the state return to normal once more Hoosiers receive the vaccine.

WATCH NOW: 2021 Indiana inauguration ceremony

However, due to COVID-19 and security threats to the Statehouse, Holcomb's address will be a solely virtual event; there will be no audience of state legislators and state officials gathered in the House chamber applauding the governor after he reads each paragraph.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush this year similarly is forgoing her annual "State of the Judiciary" address to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Instead, the top judge on the Indiana Supreme Court, who lived in Munster as a child, plans to update state lawmakers on the condition of the courts through a written report and video message prior to the Legislature's April 29 scheduled adjournment.

