Indiana governor visits Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia

Gov. Eric Holcomb is following through on the promise he announced Sunday in The Times to personally visit Ukrainian refugees in Eastern Europe to find out how the people of Indiana can help.

The Republican chief executive spent a portion of his first full day in Slovakia on Monday at a refugee camp that's become a temporary home for some 700 people, including 300 children, fleeing west to escape the horrors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Holcomb said the camp primarily consists of women and children because Ukrainian men are required to stay behind and fight for their country against the unlawful invasion spearheaded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There's a lot of family separation and trauma, and that can put a family off-balance," Holcomb said. "Hopefully they're able to return home sooner, rather than later. But it could be a year, or two years. Who knows?"

The governor said the Ukrainians he met in Slovakia have gotten through the first stage of being processed into the country. Next, he said they'll either be sent to a long-term camp, released to live with family or friends, or taken in by a welcoming stranger.

"Folks are looking for work. Folks are looking for mental health services. Folks are looking for schooling for their children," Holcomb said. "I'm here to learn how we can be of help."

He explained a significant challenge for many Ukrainian refugees is they don't speak Slovakian — "It's a similar language as I understand it. Probably closer than English is, obviously. But it's not the same."

To that end, Holcomb said he's looking at Indiana potentially supplying laptop or tablet computers to Ukrainian children now living in Slovakia to enable the children to take online courses in their native language, and possibly even reconnect with their former teachers.

"There are teachers still in Ukraine that could be teaching courses right now to kids that are in Poland, or Hungary, or the Czech Republic, or Slovakia," Holcomb said during a one-on-one video conference with The Times from Slovakia.

The governor said before leaving Indiana on Sunday he was asked to bring art supplies and athletic equipment, such as soccer balls and hula hoops, to help keep the Ukrainian children in Slovakia entertained while they spend a large portion of each day waiting for their mothers to figure out where they're going next.

"We didn't pretend to know the scale of the need before we got here beyond what we have read," Holcomb said. "We were able to bring a modest amount of things to occupy kids' time, but there's a lot of effort to get them back in school so they don't come off two years of interruptions with COVID and then into another one-plus years ahead of another interruption on a scale like this."

In the days ahead, Holcomb is scheduled to continue meeting with representatives of the Slovakian government and the various nongovernmental organizations aiding Ukrainian refugees to learn what, specifically, Indiana can do to help.

"You have the whole world saying, 'We want to help.' And sometimes that can be overwhelming in and of itself," Holcomb said. "We've got to be focused on the need that's right now and that's on the ground, and that's where we can help."

Holcomb said he's also open to bringing Ukrainian refugees to Indiana on either a temporary or permanent basis. But he noted any decisions about relocating Ukrainians to the United States initially will be made by the U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security.

Though the governor said he has extended a special invitation to the Ukrainian summer Olympics team to use the sports facilities in Indiana while theirs are unavailable because of the war.

"We'll absolutely work with our federal partners on that front," Holcomb said. "We could, and we would, do all that we could to get folks seeking peace and security to find it in Indiana."

Holcomb said he was particularly reminded of the importance of peace and security when he and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, joined Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and a Michigan native, to place a wreath at the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

The white stone memorial riddled with bullet holes commemorates the more than 400 people who died trying to escape to freedom in the West between 1945 and 1989 from Czechoslovakia, East Germany and other countries behind the Iron Curtain.

Holcomb said seeing the memorial reminded him the danger Russia poses to its neighbors in Eastern Europe didn't end with the Cold War, but continues today as Putin foolishly seeks to restore Russian greatness by resurrecting an ersatz Soviet Union.

He said any decision about regime change in Russia properly is left to the Russian people. As for Putin, however, "I think the sooner he leaves the international stage the better for humanity, and if he wants to put his people first he would do just that."

"I don't think we can believe anything Putin says. His actions prove he's not trustworthy. The bear is no longer hibernating. The bear is engulfing and devouring bite by bite and needs to be stopped," Holcomb said, referring to Russia using the traditional symbol of a brown bear.

The governor, a U.S. Navy veteran, did not address what role he believes the U.S. military might play in confronting Russia.

Rather, he said his task is to help the people of Ukraine until they once again have their country back.

"Obviously, the federal government has its role. My role is to extend a humanitarian hand and heart to assist. But my personal feeling is (Putin) has to go, or we will continue to subject the Russian good people to more pain and misery the longer he stays there," Holcomb said.

"Ultimately, the liberation of Ukraine comes next, and then folks can start to concern themselves, including us, with getting that economy back on track and guaranteeing their sovereign status and their independence."

Holcomb's trip to Slovakia, which is a member of the European Union and NATO, also includes events promoting Indiana as a top destination for global innovation in economy of the future industries, followed by similar meetings with business and governmental leaders in Israel later this week.

He's due to return to Indiana on Saturday.

