Indiana governor waiting for Act II to reveal his Pop Secret

Gov. Eric Holcomb is a self-professed popcorn "fanatic," but so far he's keeping it secret — a Pop Secret? — whether he intends to designate popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack.

"I may have polished off 10 boxes during March," Holcomb proudly said Tuesday at the opening of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Gary.

But when asked if that means Hoosiers should be preparing to add popcorn grown in Indiana to the pantheon of state symbols in a Jiffy, the governor cautioned: "To be determined."

"I'm not against it," he added just as easily as a little salt and butter flavoring goes into a bag of popcorn at the movies.

Senate Enrolled Act 97 would add Indiana-grown popcorn to the list of state symbols that includes the state bird (cardinal), flower (peony), insect (Say’s firefly) and stone (limestone), among others.

The proposal recently was approved 87-6 by the Indiana House and 45-4 in the Senate, with little consideration of alternatives (Albanese gummy bears? Ranch dressing?).