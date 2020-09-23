Indiana grows public pension funds despite market volatility from COVID-19

Russo said the funding ratio increase was due in part to investment returns, but also a five-year update of INPRS' actuarial assumptions, including mortality tables, that generally resulted in a decrease in liabilities.

Meanwhile, Indiana's pay-as-you-go pension plan for teachers hired prior to 1996 was 26.5% funded on June 30, which Russo said was a 0.8% increase over 2019 and not unexpected given how the program works.

He said with continued annual state appropriations to pay pensions to those retired teachers, along with the resources available in the state's Pension Stabilization Fund, the cost of Indiana's pre-1996 teacher pension fund is poised to peak in 2026-27 and decline in subsequent years until eventually phasing out entirely.

According to INPRS, the pre-paid pension fund for teachers hired in 1996 or later remains 100.9% funded, even after Republican state lawmakers took action in 2019 to allow school districts to reduce their pension contributions in the hope the money saved would be put toward teacher salary increases.

Pre-paid pension programs generally are considered financially healthy when they are at or above 80% funded.

Records show the funded status of Illinois' public pension programs is approximately 40.3%.