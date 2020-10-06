Indiana gubernatorial candidates focus on disability issues with Everybody Counts

Addressing the needs of disabled Hoosiers will be a top priority for the Democratic candidates for Indiana governor and lieutenant governor if they are elected Nov. 3.
Dr. Woody Myers and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson both recently detailed their commitment to equity for all to members of Everybody Counts, Inc., the self-proclaimed voice of Northwest Indiana's disability community.
"The current pandemic has placed a spotlight on the inherent systemic problems already faced by disenfranchised populations," said Teresa Torres, executive director of Everybody Counts, which operates disability rights agencies in Merrillville and Hammond.
"Pervasive discrimination and inequalities that the ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) was supposed to change still exist."
In separate video chats, Myers and Lawson each pledged to continue the work begun 30 years ago with passage of the ADA, as well as taking action to expand Indiana special education programs, reduce social isolation for seniors, and make housing, transportation and jobs more accessible to disabled Hoosiers.
"I was trained as a doctor on how to treat a condition, to cure a disease, to make people well. I have learned from advocates and friends that we need to focus on individual strengths and gifts — not always how to fix people," Myers said.
"We have seen the tremendous gifts people have when given the opportunity and we need to extend that opportunity to all."
Lawson said she saw during her 20 years as an Indiana lawmaker that not all agencies and services for people with disabilities are supported equally by the state.
"I advocated to change this but quickly learned that the Republican leadership, both elected and appointed, were not interested in changing the situation," Lawson said.
"This is why representation at every level is essential to truly make a difference for all Hoosiers with disabilities," Lawson said.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was unable to participate in an Everybody Counts video conversation due to scheduling conflicts.
But his campaign noted the first law Holcomb signed as governor provided more transportation options for students with disabilities, and Holcomb also created a task force, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, that assessed the available services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Indiana.
"The recommendations provide information on existing services, identify gaps in services and proposes recommendations that will not only improve services and support, but will also promote greater community opportunities for Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities," according to the Holcomb campaign.
"Gov. Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Crouch know that a more inclusive Indiana improves the quality of life for all Hoosiers."
The Libertarian Party nominee for governor, Donald Rainwater, declined to answer the Everybody Counts candidate questionnaire.
