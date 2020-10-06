Indiana gubernatorial candidates focus on disability issues with Everybody Counts

"I was trained as a doctor on how to treat a condition, to cure a disease, to make people well. I have learned from advocates and friends that we need to focus on individual strengths and gifts — not always how to fix people," Myers said.

"We have seen the tremendous gifts people have when given the opportunity and we need to extend that opportunity to all."

Lawson said she saw during her 20 years as an Indiana lawmaker that not all agencies and services for people with disabilities are supported equally by the state.

"I advocated to change this but quickly learned that the Republican leadership, both elected and appointed, were not interested in changing the situation," Lawson said.

"This is why representation at every level is essential to truly make a difference for all Hoosiers with disabilities," Lawson said.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was unable to participate in an Everybody Counts video conversation due to scheduling conflicts.