Indiana health chief expecting COVID-19 cases to increase as schools reopen

"Throughout this entire pandemic we have seen the increasing numbers of cases in our young people," Box said. "They're the ones that are out and probably not socially distanced, and they may be sharing a lot of different germs together in different ways, whether that's their e-cigarettes, God forbid, or a Solo cup with their diet pop in it, or other things that teenagers tend to share."

To that end, Box said schools with infected students should partner with their county health departments to limit the spread of the virus by reemphasizing the importance of mask wearing, social distancing, testing and hand hygiene.

"We will continue to develop guidance to help our schools through this unprecedented time so that students and teachers can have the best and safest learning experience possible," Box said.

As for shutting down in-person instruction, Box said there's no single metric for determining the right time to close schools.

For example, she said even though COVID-19 case numbers currently are higher than when schools were shuttered in the spring, the state now is more prepared to respond to the pandemic.

"We shut things down in March to prevent a surge that would overwhelm our health care system," Box said.