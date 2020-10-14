Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID; Holcomb extends mask directive

The surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State now includes the person responsible for leading Indiana's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and possibly others working in the governor's office and State Department of Health.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, confirmed Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19, along with her adult daughter and 23-month-old grandson, after two caretakers at her grandson's day care were confirmed to have the virus.
Box said she is not symptomatic and her family members are mildly symptomatic — "God willing, none of us will become more ill than mildly symptomatic," said Box, who will be working from home for the near future.
In accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines, state officials and employees who've recently been around Box, including Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, were quarantining at work or home Wednesday until they also could be tested.
The governor said he expects his test results will be available Thursday.
According to the State Department of Health, more than 35,000 Hoosiers have been infected with COVID-19 in the past 30 days, which is approximately one-fourth of Indiana's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the state's first positive test on March 6.
State data show there are 1,357 individuals currently hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19 — the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since May 13.
Nevertheless, Holcomb said he does not intend to take Indiana off the final stage of his five-stage reopening plan by reimposing statewide restrictions on businesses, schools, large gatherings and everyday life in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
He instead called on Hoosiers to redouble their efforts to minimize the spread of the virus by continuing to wear face masks in public places, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others, regularly washing their hands, and cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.
"The shutting-down approach is missing the point," Holcomb said. "There is proof out there that folks are operating responsibly in stage five. We need to do more of that. Not less of that. That gets us through this."
Holcomb noted every Midwestern state, including those with 10-person gathering limits, are seeing similar growth in COVID-19 cases, so he said it's really up to Hoosiers to make sure they're doing all they can to protect themselves and those around them from the virus.
To that end, Holcomb said he is extending, until at least Nov. 14, his directive for Hoosiers to wear masks or other face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.
Support Local Journalism
The state health department also will be contacting officials in counties with the highest COVID-19 case increases, primarily in northeast, west-central and southwest Indiana, to consider taking additional steps to ensure COVID-19 prevention guidelines are followed.
"Stage five is not the stage where the checkered flag comes down. Stage five is not an excuse for indifference or irresponsibility — just the opposite," Holcomb said.
"We want to make sure that as temperatures get colder and cooler and people start to go indoors, permanently, that we're being very mindful of our surroundings."
The Indiana Hospital Association echoed those sentiments. It also called on Hoosiers to support hospital caregivers by doing their part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"As Dr. Box said today, the pandemic remains very much with us, and we must remain vigilant," IHA President Brian Tabor said.
"If we double down and wear masks, regularly wash our hands and practice social distancing, it will go a long way in tamping down COVID-19."
Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, called on Holcomb to reconsider his decision to fully reopen Indiana, since doing so has led to an "uncontrolled and frightening spread of COVID-19" that was "completely avoidable."
"Gov. Holcomb emphasizes social distancing and wearing masks, but there is absolutely no enforcement. He encourages Hoosiers to not attend large gatherings, but yet he has placed no restrictions on such events. His message is inconsistent, and Hoosiers know that he is not serious," Lanane said.
"The governor keeps saying that stopping the spread is up to personal responsibility, yet when folks' irresponsibility hurts others, the government must act."
Gov. Eric Holcomb coronavirus press conference for Oct. 14, 2020
