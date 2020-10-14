Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID; Holcomb extends mask directive

Nevertheless, Holcomb said he does not intend to take Indiana off the final stage of his five-stage reopening plan by reimposing statewide restrictions on businesses, schools, large gatherings and everyday life in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

He instead called on Hoosiers to redouble their efforts to minimize the spread of the virus by continuing to wear face masks in public places, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others, regularly washing their hands, and cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

"The shutting-down approach is missing the point," Holcomb said. "There is proof out there that folks are operating responsibly in stage five. We need to do more of that. Not less of that. That gets us through this."

Holcomb noted every Midwestern state, including those with 10-person gathering limits, are seeing similar growth in COVID-19 cases, so he said it's really up to Hoosiers to make sure they're doing all they can to protect themselves and those around them from the virus.

To that end, Holcomb said he is extending, until at least Nov. 14, his directive for Hoosiers to wear masks or other face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.

